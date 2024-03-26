South Africa

Court to hand down judgment in ANC Vs Zuma case today

The Electoral Court will on Tuesday hand down judgment in the African National Congress (ANC)’s application challenging the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party as a political formation.

Arguments in favour of and against the MK Party participating in the May elections were tabled and concluded last Tuesday.

The ANC argued in court that the Electoral Commission of South Africa contravened the law by allowing the party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, to supplement its registration application when it had already rejected it and called for a “fresh” one.

Timeslive

Share
26th March 2024

Recent Posts

Footprints sells out man after raping woman at knifepoint

A 33 year-old man from Beitbridge was recently convicted by a local magistrate for raping… Read More

26th March 2024

About 5,4m Zimbabweans battling hunger

About 5,4 million Zimbabweans are battling hunger this month amid the free-falling local currency and… Read More

26th March 2024

We have not introduced ZW$1000 bank note, Mangudya

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has refuted reports making rounds on social media alleging… Read More

26th March 2024

Its Zimbabwe Warriors vs Harambee Stars of Kenya in Historic Four Nations Tournament Final

Warriors vs. Harambee Stars: Zimbabwe and Kenya Meet in Four Nations Tournament Final In a… Read More

26th March 2024

Dumped Zimbabwean Man Commits Suicide on Facebook Live After Mzansi Heartbreak

In a tragic incident that has shocked many, Kelvin Mhofu Ngoshi, a Zimbabwean man based… Read More

26th March 2024

Rev Obadiah Musindo Pays Lobola for 23-Year-Old Lover Aysha Tagara

Rev Obadiah Musindo, leader of Destiny for Afrika Network, made headlines recently as he paid… Read More

26th March 2024