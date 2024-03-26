Court to hand down judgment in ANC Vs Zuma case today

The Electoral Court will on Tuesday hand down judgment in the African National Congress (ANC)’s application challenging the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party as a political formation.

Arguments in favour of and against the MK Party participating in the May elections were tabled and concluded last Tuesday.

The ANC argued in court that the Electoral Commission of South Africa contravened the law by allowing the party, led by former president Jacob Zuma, to supplement its registration application when it had already rejected it and called for a “fresh” one.

Timeslive