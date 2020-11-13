SUV courtesy vehicles, an array of top-of-the range cars, a police escort and a hearse whose estimated cost is US$500,000 will be part of a flamboyant send-off organised by Doves Funeral Services in last respects to Harare businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure.

A Mercedes Benz Pilato, bought in Germany and custom fitted in Italy, will be the premium hearse that will carry the body of the socialite, Doves Group Public Relations Manager Innocent Tshuma said in an interview with Zim Morning Post.

While Tshuma declined to divulge the value of the hearse, Zim Morning Post estimates that the hearse costs close to US$500,000.

The funeral costs have been in the thousands, spurred on by catering services to over 400 people at Ginimbi’s Domboshava mansion since his death early Sunday morning.

On Monday, Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy minister and Zanu PF legislator for Hwedza South, Tino Machakaire, committed to purchasing a Versace coffin estimated to cost US$8,000 for the late controversial businessman and socialite.

Zim Morning Post understands that the coffin has since been delivered.

Norton Independent legislator Temba Mliswa has donated several beasts while Acie Lumumba has pledged 1,000 litres of diesel.

This is on-top of a flurry of donations from well-wishers and Zanu PF bigwigs.

His friends are also mooting plans to host an all-white party in his honour.

Zim Morning Post understands that SUV courtesy vehicles have been deployed to Ginimbi’s mansion and will ferry his family to the funeral service providers’ CBD offices.

It is likely that Ginimbi’s porsche cars will make up the long stretch convoy that will head to Harare to fetch the body of the socialite.

Doves Funeral Services said they were happy to be providing premium services for the 36-year-old who lived his life in luxury.

“We are doing the complete range of services for Ginimbi and obviously much more to suit his personality,” Tshuma said.

“We have gone the extra miles not mile. We are giving him a send-off befitting his status with all the frills that go with it.”

“The service includes SUV’s courtesy vehicles, a brand spanking new hearse, which coincidently arrived when this happened.”

Ginimbi’s body will be paraded in Harare’s Central Business District around 2pm in Harare, with his vehicles also expected to be in the convoy.

Tshuma said Doves was, delighted to be providing premium services for Ginimbi’s funeral.

“After extensive meetings with the family they wanted a service provider that could provide an exceptional services and they choose us,” he said.

“We are also going to providing services to other occupants who died in the accident to ensure they receive send-off befitting their status.”

Tshuma hinted that the leading funeral service provider will soon be launching a premium product to cater for high net worth individuals and families. -Zim Morning Post

Like 224 Dislike 28

104858

0

0

cookie-check

Flamboyant US$ million-dollar send-off for Ginimbi, his body to be paraded in CBD

no