File photo: Justice Rita Makarau

The five Constitutional Court (Con Court) judges appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday are expected to be sworn-in this morning.

The judges will be sworn-in at 10am by the Acting Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza at the Constitutional Court.

This follows the Judicial Service Commission (JSC)’s public notice in 2020 that it would conduct public interviews of the 12 candidates who had been nominated to fill the five vacancies on the Constitutional Court that had existed since 22nd May 2020.

The interviews took place last year on Monday 7 September to Wednesday 9 September at Meikles Hotel in Harare.

However, President Mnangagwa did not appoint judges emerging from the interviewing process at that time, and instead delayed until there were constitutional amendments that now allow him to appoint new judges without interviews, which is arbitrarily.

The five judges recommended by the JSC to President Mnangagwa for Con Court appointment are: 1. Justice Rita Makarau, 2. Justice Paddington Garwe, 3. Justice Bharat Patel, 4. Justice Ben Hlatshwayo and, 5. Justice Anne-Marie Gorowa

-Zwnews