First female “headman” sadundu installed in Bikira-Masvingo..picture

Sheila Chigumisirwa was recently installed first female ‘headman’ (sadunhu) in Masvingo province at an event graced by many dignitaries including Senator Rungani.

The installation ceremony was presided over by Masvingo Provincial Development Coordinator (PDC) Fungai Mbetsa whose office is formerly known as Provincial Administrator (PA).

Chigumisirwa presides over a large area incorporating 60 villages under Chief Mazungunye in Bikita East.

Her installation ceremony was attended by some government officials, Members of Parliament (MPs) and several ordinary villagers.

