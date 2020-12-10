Police in Bulawayo are investigating a case of sudden death which occurred yesterday where a gas attendant passed on after an explosion of a fire extinguisher during the course of his duty.

The police has always been urging players in the energy sector to always ensure safety at the workplace.

Meanwhile, major causes of explosions include the pressure in a fire extinguisher which is so powerful.

Physical damage to the fire extinguisher can create the pressure inside, which the outer container cannot bear, this can lead to an explosion.

Workplace fires and explosions kill hundreds and injure thousands of workers each year worldwide.

-Zwnews

Fire extinguisher explosion kills one

