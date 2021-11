The 2022 National Budget will be presented in the National Assembly on Thursday 25th November by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mthuli Ncube.

He will start his speech at 2.45 pm.

The Budget Speech will be broadcast live on ZBC TV and radio and live streamed on Parliament’s Facebook page.

Ncube is expected to play a balancing act as the local currency continues on the downward spiral.

The country’s manufacturing sector is operating at below installed capacity.

