Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, has revealed that the much-anticipated 2025 National Budget will be presented on Thursday, with a strong focus on fostering economic resilience and advancing structural transformation.

The budget, anchored on the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), aims to consolidate the Second Republic’s gains and empower marginalised groups, including youth and people with disabilities.

In an interview, Prof Ncube described the forthcoming fiscal policy as “exciting” and forward-looking.

“I will be announcing the 2025 national budget on Thursday 28 November, and it will be an exciting one. The budget will seek to empower the youth and people with disabilities.

“The theme is on building resilience, which deepens our economic transformation, as seen since the advent of the Second Republic.

“For instance, when we empower the youth through targeted projects, we are building resilience that strengthens their ability to remain empowered,” he said.