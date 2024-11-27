Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law a bill banning propaganda that discourages people from having many children.

The legislation criminalizes spreading messages that discourage having children, whether online, through the media, in films, or in advertising.

The law does not restrict a woman’s choice not to have children.

According to Russia’s Federal State Statistics Service, the number of births in the country has been declining since 2014.

Boosting the birth rate has become a government priority. In September, Putin stated that it is necessary to make having large families fashionable again, recalling a time when families with 10 children were common in Russia.

BRICS News