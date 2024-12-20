When Finance and Investment Promotion minister Mthuli Ncube presented his 2025 National Budget statement to Parliament, he proposed a 0.5 percent tax on fast food.

However, in the gazetted Finance Bill, he has doubled the tax to 1 percent.

Questioned in the National Assembly by Mbizo Member of Parliament Corban Madzivanyika, Ncube said this was recommended by the Portfolio Committee on Finance.

The Committee, apparently, makes no such recommendation in its tabled report, only saying the tax would have “minimal disturbance on consumption”.

The country’s economy is not performing well leaving Ncube to rely more on taxes to fund government expenses.

