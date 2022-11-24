The 2023 National Budget presentation by Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube is currently underway in the National Assembly at the New Parliament Building in Mount Hampden.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga are also in the house following proceedings.

Apparently, Ncube has just announced a ZWL$4.2 trillion for the 2023 which is 19.5 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product and he is expected to raise the revenue of ZWL$3.9 trillion which is 18 percent of the GDP.

On agriculture, the Government has issued a guarantee worth the equivalent of US$154.6 million to AFC Bank to fund maize, soya beans, sunflower and traditional grains. This is under the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (Command Agric).

More details later…

Zwnews