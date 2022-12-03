DAKAR: MPs in Senegal parliament on Thursday exchanged blows after a male opposition legislator slapped a female lawmaker in the face.

The fight broke out during a budget presentation.

Hell broke loose after daring opposition MP, Massata Samb, walked over and slapped Amy Ndiaye Gniby of the ruling Benno Bokk Yakaar (BBY) coalition, resulting in a mass brawl.

Gniby threw a chair back at Samb before another MP tackled her to the floor. The session was eventually suspended as MPs exchanged blows, accusations, and insults.

Samb was addressing the assembly about comments Gniby made over the weekend in which she criticised a spiritual leader opposed to a third term for Senegal President Macky Sall.

Gniby made fun of Samb’s remarks and declared she did not care, after which Samb walked over and hit her, sparking a mass brawl among MPs.