Featherstone Crush Victims Named

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has released the names of 14 people who were killed in the Featherstone Bus Disaster last week.

The 14 are: Paidamoyo Dick, Nokutenda Nhau, Charity Chidende, Jesca Njanike, Gore Mujere, Sign Muteiwa, Francisca Madzamba, Munyaradzi Murwira, Webster Mutuimwe , Michael Zambuke, Patrick Chingwende and three children — Comfort Chirume (two months), Vanisa Kamabarami (two months) and Tinotenda Dudzai (0ne year).

The 14 were part of the 19 who died in a head-on collision involving a commuter omnibus and a haulage truck at Wengezi Bridge last Friday. Police are yet to publish names of the remaining five.

Investigations are still in progress to establish the cause of the accident.

-State Media