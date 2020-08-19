A man employed as a caretaker at a farm on the outskirts of Bulawayo who allegedly beat his wife to death using a hose pipe for cheating on him is now on the police wanted list after he ran away to escape the looming wrath of the law.

The 32-year old killer hubby, Herbert Mthimukulu who is a caretaker at Spring Farm outside the second city, was infuriated after his aunt had told him that his now deceased wife, Nokwanda Dube (28), was cheating on him.

This was after Mthimukulu had returned on a journey from Gwanda.

After his aunt had confided to him that Dube was dabbling in extra-marital engagements, Mthimukulu is said to have summoned his ‘player’ wife to the residence of his younger brother who also resides within the same Spring Farm compound.

At his younger brother’s place, Mthimukulu is alleged of having assaulted his wife using hose pipe and was only stopped from brutaly flogging her off when members of the public eventually intervened.

Confirming the tragic incident to state media, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said Mthimkhulu left his brother’s residence and continued to fatally assault his wife at their matrimonial residence.

Inspector Ncube said the deceased sustained deep cuts and blisters all over her body as a result of the fatal assault.

The provincial police publicist also narrated that the matter came to their knowledge after an informant who found the deceased in bad shape, filed a police report.

The informant is said to have discovered that the late Dube’s health condition had badly deteriorated, which also culminated in her demise, moments later.

“Upon arrival she found deceased sleeping on a mattress wearing only tights looking too weak. The now deceased asked the informant to prepare porridge for her while requesting to be assisted to visit the toilet,” Inspector Ncube said.

“Dube also asked, the informant to help dress her up as she had been beaten up again. She showed her injuries on her thighs and hands but before she could tell the informant more, the accused ordered her to stop talking,” he said.

According to the provincial police publicist, Dube was in bad shape and could not even manage to go to the toilet, and she had to request the police informant to help her out.

“But Mthimkhulu declined as he told her that if she cannot walk, she should relieve herself on the bed. The deceased started vomiting through the mouth and nose and died shortly after,” Inspector Ncube added.

Dube’s demise resulted in her killer husband escaping and the informant was left with no other option than making a report at Cement Side police base.

The body of the deceased was then taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for postmortem.

While urging members of the public to seek counsel in circumstances of disputes, the police revealed that efforts were being made to locate the whereabouts of the killer husband.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews