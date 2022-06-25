On 23 June 2022, police in Mazowe recovered a South African Registered Toyota Quantum vehicle reportedly stolen through a robbery in Southlea Park, Harare, on 21/06/22, when the complainant, who was travelling from SA to Harare with his family, offered a ride to four unknown suspects in Masvingo.

Along the way, the complainant, who was tired, requested one of the suspects to assist him in driving while he was resting.

On approaching the Southlea Park tollgate, the complainant and the suspects conspired to evade the tollgate, going through the bushes where the suspects attacked and robbed the complainant of his valuables before dumping him and his family in Glenview 1.

The vehicle was later found abandoned, near Nduku Business Centre, with the car radio and the battery missing.

Zwnews