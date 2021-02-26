File Photo

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested fake police officers who were enforcing COVID-19 regulations and taking bribes.

The police recently arrested David Ndlovu (29) and Posent Nyathi (32) at Lupote Business Centre, Dete for impersonating police officers.

The suspects went to the business centre, clad in police uniform before enforcing COVID-19 regulations and accepting bribes from shop owners.

Their luck ran out after an alert shop owner noticed an anomaly on their dressing and confronted them leading to their arrest and recovery of stolen property.

In another matter, the ZRP confirms the arrest of Alouis Ndoro (22) and Blessing Ngwenya (29) on 23/02/21, in connection with several robbery cases in Bulawayo.

Police investigations have linked the suspects to four robbery cases and some stolen items which include cellphones have been recovered.

-Zwnews