A 16-year-old girl was raped while she was praying alone at Domboramwari in Epworth last Friday by a man who masqueraded as a policeman.

The man led the girl to a secluded spot where he raped her twice without protection before stealing her cellphone and disappearing.

The suspect is currently being sought by the police.

Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said the victim was referred to Edith Clinic for a medical examination.

“She was approached by a man who introduced himself as a police officer.

“He told her that they do not allow people to pray on that hill and informed her that she was under arrest and he was escorting her to the police station.

“Along the way, the accused person tripped the complainant and raped her twice without protection,” said Insp Chakanza.

In a related case, an 18-year-old man has been identified as the rapist of a 13-year-old girl, who he lured into his Waterfalls room before locking the door.

She was rescued the following day after her mother was tipped off, and the perpetrator is now on the run.