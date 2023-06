On 14 June 2023, police in Harare arrested Ishmael Madara (31) at corner Inez Terrace and Robson Manyika for impersonating a police officer.

The suspect was arrested after receiving US$10 bribe from a motorist while conducting traffic enforcement duties at corner Julius Nyerere and Samora Machel Street in Harare Central Business District.

Apparently, the police is on record calling on unscrupulous members of the public against impersonating police officers.

Zwnews