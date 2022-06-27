A 35-year old bogus member of the dreaded Ferret team was yesterday arrested in the border town of Beitbridge, police authorities have said.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Gabriel Chiringa was arrested at Dulibadzimu Bus Termini in Beitbridge.

“Members of the security services deployed under operation ‘No to Cross Border Crimes’, arrested Gabriel Chiringa (35) for impersonation at Dulibadzimu Bus Termini, Beitbridge, on 23/06/22,” tweeted the ZRP.

Added the police :

“The suspect, who would impersonate the Ferret team and demand cash ranging from US$10 to US$20 from bus crews at the termini, was caught while demanding ZAR 600 from a bus conductor. #notocrime”

Zwnews