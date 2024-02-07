Explain your source of wealth, High Court orders VID employees

The High Court of Zimbabwe has ordered a Beitbridge couple to explain the source of funds used to acquire movable and immovable properties worth close to two million United States Dollars.
The Unexplained Wealth Order against Ozipatele Mtatabikwa and his wife, Maonei Memory Mtatabikwa was granted by Justice Benjamin Chikowero following an application by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on behalf of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).
The two were ordered to explain to ZACC how they obtained five vehicles and eight properties in the medium and low-density areas of Beitbridge and Norton.
The assets have an estimated value of over USD$1 900 000.00.
According to the order, the couple has to explain how these assets were obtained.
The court also interdicted the couple or their agents from disposing of the properties until investigations have been concluded.
The two are civil servants employed by the Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development.
