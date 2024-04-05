ZIG DOLLARS Exchange Rate vs US Dollars Today

Reserve Bank Governor Dr. John Mushayavanhu has finally revealed the eagerly anticipated 2024 Monetary Policy Statement. Among the major changes, he introduced a new currency named ZiG, with an initial exchange rate now set, starting today, as stated by the RBZ governor.

Dr. Mushayavanhu directed all banks to promptly transition all RTGs accounts into ZiG accounts. Additionally, the currency, as outlined by the RBZ governor, will be supported by gold and other foreign currencies. Furthermore, the Central Bank governor declared the abandonment of the auction system.

Zimbabwe’s new money will start at a healthy exchange rate set at 1:13 to the United States dollar.

Other important details about the ZiG Currency are stated below

Dr. John Mushayavanhu, the incoming Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, unveiled the following key points during the Monetary Policy Statement presentation: