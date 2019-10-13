Ex-ZIM policeman stabbed to death by SA girlfriend

BEITBRIDGE – Kudzanai Brian Ndoda (26), an ex- Gweru traffic Police Officer has been stabbed to death in a gruesome murder allegedly committed by his Musina girlfriend.

Ndoda who lost his job in the Police force and was now a loader in the South African border town was stabbed at around 7pm on Friday last week.

The lover, Rabela Ntuli who Ndoda was allegedly cohabitating with locked the door from inside before stabbing her boy-friend in the head and chest for allegedly refusing to accompany her to go to the shops to buy beer.

Ntuli has since been released from custody on R2 000 bail.

The deceased’s uncle, Elias Muchenje who is a former Assistant Commissioner with the Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with The Mirror and said that Ndoda had since been buried at his home area in the Chitomborwizi area of Chinhoyi.

After losing his job in the Police, Ndoda joined the long trek down South and was a loader for commuter busses plying be-tween Musina and Beitbridge.

Sources said that Ndoda’s body was in an advanced state of decomposition when his body was ferried across the border from South Africa for burial.

The incident happened when the deceased had a misunderstanding with Ntuli as she forced him to accompany her to the shops to buy liquor. Ndoda insisted that he could not go because he was tired and wanted to rest.

Ntuli allegedly took a knife and stubbed him on the forehead and chest leading to the now deceased bleeding profusely and he passed on.

Neighbours heard him screaming but they found the door locked when they tried to intervene.

Sources said neighbours saw blood of the deceased flowing from underneath the door.

Musina Police attended the scene.

mirror