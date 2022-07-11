A former commissioner with Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Dr Petty Makoni, whose term of office expired 6 years ago, disappeared with the commission’s donated Toyota Prado & the Sheriff of the High Court charged with recovering the car is failing to locate her.

The vehicles were allocated to ZEC commissioners for use in the preparations but remained the property of UNDP.

As a commissioner, Dr Makoni was issued with a Toyota Prado registration number ACH 2506.

At the end of that commission’ tenure in 2016, all other commissioners surrendered the vehicles but Dr Makoni refused and drove off in the car.

State media