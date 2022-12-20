Former Dynamos, Highlanders, CAPS United, FC Lupopo and Bloemfontein Celtics striker Rodrick Mutuma is now destitute in Zimbabwe

Mutuma is believed to be homeless as he is sleeping in disused vehicles in Mbare.

According to sources close to him, Mutuma dispatched all his property, including a flat he was living in on a rent-to-buy arrangement in Budiriro 2.

“When he got injured in DRC, he came back home. Unfortunately, his wife had already left him, he turned his home into a sex and drug haven,” the source said.

The Prince, as he is affectionately known by Dynamos faithfuls, is believed to have duped his Democratic Republic of Congo club, FC Lupopo that he was receiving medical attention back home.

“When he got injured he requested to come back home. The club insisted that he should receive medical attention in DRC but he refused and came back here where he removed his plaster without due process being followed.

“He would demand money for medical check-ups from the club, which he would divert to drugs,” said a source, who is intimate to the goings-on.

Mutuma was part of the DeMbare team which tormented rival teams during the Kalisto Pasuwa reign at the Harare giants.