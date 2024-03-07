Ex First Capital Bank employee accused of stealing US$146m from clients’ bank accounts

A former worker of First Capital Bank – (Tafara Dube, 47) -is facing fraud charges after allegedly siphoning out over $146 million from several customer’s bank accounts.

It is reported that Dube committed the crime between 2021 and 2023.

In other news, Harare regional magistrate Ngoni Nduna has sentenced to community service former Croco Motors parts manager Joseph Matinyarare and his accomplice, receiving clerk Stephen Chafachaipa, who defrauded their employer of $107 484 633 in 2020.

Matinyarare was sentenced to six years in prison of which two were wholly suspended on condition that he performs 840 hours of community service at Waterfalls Clinic and that he pays back to Croco Motors $5 744 491 by April 30.

Nduna sentenced Chafachaipa to four years imprisonment which was suspended on condition he performs 490 hours of community service at Budiriro 5 Primary School.

In handing down sentence, Nduna noted that the State, led by Cecilia Mashingaidze, argued in aggravation for a custodial sentence as the loss suffered by the employer was irrecoverable.

However, Matinyarare pleaded with the court to give him a non-custodial sentence since the State had already forfeited all of his properties.

