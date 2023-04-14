Do not trust any black person… the real Ewan MacMillan exposed

Career criminal who made millions smuggling and looting Zimbabwean resources warns undercover reporters “do not trust any black person”.

This implies he has the same views for the Mnangagwa family he said they are his business partners including Emmerson Mnangagwa junior.

Gold smuggling criminal, Ewan Macmillan said; “DO NOT TRUST ANY BLACK PERSON.” This is a man who has made millions upon millions of dollars using his connections in the ZANUPF political leadership! Ewan Macmillan said; “DON’T INVEST WITH A BLACK GUY, THEY WILL TELL YOU LIES.”