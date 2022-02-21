The European Union has renewed its targeted sanctions against violators of human rights in Zimbabwe, saying the situation in terms of respect for human rights has not improved in Zimbabwe.

“Intimidation of the political opposition and other government critics has continued…”

In justifying the move, EU said: “Perpetrators of human rights violations should be swiftly brought to justice to end impunity.

“The recommendations of the Motlanthe Commission of Inquiry have not been followed substantially and need to be implemented as a matter of priority and urgency.”

The EU’s restrictive measures comprise an arms embargo as well as an asset freeze and travel ban on targeted people and entities.

The sanctions were first imposed in 2002. The list features some senior government officials, military officers and the Zimbabwe Defence Industries.

Meanwhile, Harare is on record saying the sanctions are illegal put in place as punishment for having taken away land from white farmers.

The government says the sanctions are hurting ordinary Zimbabweans, the economy and has called for their unconstitutional lifting.

In solidarity, Southern Africa Development Community countries came together to denounce the sanctions saying they are harming the country’s economy.

However, critics say corruption is hurting Zimbabwe’s economy more than the ‘so-called’ sanctions.

