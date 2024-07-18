Entrance fees for this year’s Zimbabwe Agricultural Show are pegged at US$1 for children and US$5 for adults from Monday to Thursday, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS) has said.

Apparently, US$2 will be charged for children and US$7 for adults on Friday and Saturday.

Speaking to journalists in Harare today, ZAS chief executive fficer Dr Andrew Matibiri said exhibitors, visitors, farmers and children will all be secure during the 114th edition of Show.

“Preparation are now at advanced level and ZAS assures high security for everyone who will attend the most prestigious show which takes place annually in Zimbabwe.

“Security issues are at the core of visitor convenience and ZAS has now beefed up security and will be using the latest technology to ensure public safety. Children will be tagged with the support of our partners to ensure their safety, and drones will be in place to monitor any security risk activities,” said Dr Matibiri.

The theme for the 2024 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show is “Cultivating Prosperity, Growing Business, Innovation for change, Nurturing our Future”, which encapsulates unwavering commitment to driving the growth, sustainability and transformation of Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector.

