The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Mdlambuzi have arrested Honest Nkomo (34) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Ntambana, Khame area on 16/07/24.

The suspect struck his wife, Milikani Moyo (27) with a pick on the head after finding her sprinkling unknown substances in the plate of porridge the suspect was supposed to eat.

The victim died on the spot.

In other news, on 16/07/24, police deployed on an operation “No to Cross Border Crimes,” at Nyamapanda Boarder Post arrested Casper Kokerai (31) for smuggling.

The police manning a security check point acted on received information and intercepted the suspect who was driving a Volvo truck registration number AGL 0096.

A search was conducted by the police leading to the recovery of 172 bales of second hand clothes, 10 boxes of second hand shoes, two sacks of second hand handbags, four sacks of mixed clothes, two boxes of Malawi Gin, one box of mixed fish, 01 X 50 kg mealie-meal, 03 X 50kg sacks of cow peas, two boxes chilli and 07 X 50 kg sacks groundnuts all with an estimate value of US$31 235.00.

Zwnews