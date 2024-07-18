The is discontent among junior police officers after the government scrapped their transport allowances without notice amid claims that authorities told them to buy bicycles when they complained.

Police sources who spoke to NewsDay said they were now struggling to commute to work, forcing them to resort to humiliating negotiations with pirate taxis, known as mushikashika, for free rides.

They said this compromised their dignity and put them in a conflicted position as they are tasked with enforcing regulations against the very same mushikashika operators.

According to junior cops, the withdrawal of the allowances have left them in the red as they were already struggling to make ends meet, with their average monthly earnings of US$250 and ZiG1 000.

According to information gathered by NewsDay, the junior cops have not been receiving the transport allowance since April.

“Most of us got April payslips last week, and that is when we discovered that the transport allowance had been scrapped,” a source, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, said.

The allowance was equivalent to around US$20.

“It was not enough to cater for the monthly transport costs. The fact that the government has completely abdicated itself from its responsibility of catering for our welfare is an issue of concern,” another source said.

“Even if it was a small amount, it was more important that it was there than to scrap it off when we needed it.”

Internal sources told NewsDay that some junior officers in the capital recently raised the matter with their bosses (names supplied).

However, they were ordered to use their cycle allowances to purchase bicycles, a solution that has been met with disbelief and anger.

They accused their bosses of turning a blind eye to their concerns after they benefited from top-of-the-range cars and other perks from the government.

“Yes, we get cycle allowance, but it is not for us to buy bicycles,” a source who cannot be named said.

“We are supposed to be given bicycles by the State and we get a monthly allowance to maintain that cycle. It’s a mockery to suggest that we should cycle to work. The situation that we are in is pathetic.”

The source added: “We wait for hours at bus stops asking for free rides. Usually, the pirate taxis offer us transport for free, but they would want favours too.

“You can’t board an illegal taxi and as you disembark, you arrest the crew for the illegal practice when you have benefited from the illegality.”

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police officers were not given allowances to purchase bicycles, “but are provided with cycle allowances to service and maintain the cycles which they have”.

“Cycle allowances are not given to all police officers, but are given to officers who use cycles for police duties, such as patrols and attending scenes. Police officers who are entitled to receive cycle allowances, but are not getting the allowances are urged to use the appropriate police channels for the concerns to be addressed by the Commissioner-General of Police,” he said.

“If there are police officers who have been given a directive by anyone who is not the Commissioner-General of Police to buy cycles for use, we appeal to these members to channel such issues through the normal communication procedures and I can assure you these will be attended to.”

In November, the Zimbabwe Republic Police pleaded with Parliament to push for an upward review of its budget allocation, arguing the inadequate funding of the police force is crippling operations.

Appearing before the parliamentary portfolio committee on Defence, Home Affairs, Veterans of Liberation Struggle and Security, police Deputy Commissioner-General Learn Ncube said the capability and image of the police required a lot of resources.

