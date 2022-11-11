Nota Baloyi has reignited his beef with rapper Emtee as he once again drags him for filth.

In a series of tweets, Nota ridiculed him as a father and called him a loser.

One wonders when the beef between the two will end since they have been beefing for a while. Taking a swipe at Emtee, Nota tweeted “Emtee is pathetic, no child should have such a loser as a father… Have some self respect man, damn it!”

This came Emtee revealed that he does not have a manager following his fallout with his former manager.

“I don’t have a manager, never had one so do not ask me anything if you get scammed by someone claiming to be my manager because I don’t have one for a reason. I asked Six (Sizwe Dhlomo) to manage me, he was not keen, I understood. If not Siz then nobody. I will die there,” he tweeted.

Emtee further revealed that Nota declined to manage him after asking him to be his manager. Nota said he refused to work with him because he did not want to go to rehab and called him a junkie.

He refused to go to rehab, I don’t work with junkies… He’s not the only one I refused to work with either! — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) November 10, 2022

Tweeps slammed Nota for speaking ill about Emtee.

@Andisa053 commented: “Man ain’t a junkie, he looks better than you mos.”

@msmalatsi commented “So which one is better? One who looks like it or one who struggles with drugs?

@Sboh_Cebekhulu said: “But he’s not a junkie anymore, he only smoke w*ed like you.”

@Nthabelengmope4 wrote: “But you are the one who looks like a junkie.”

@Nthabelengmope4 “The one who’s claiming that people need help but he can’t even see himself. I’can’t even recall him taking drugs, that makes me confuse …how does he struggle with them ??”

In response to the backlash, he tweeted “To everyone commenting here, I’m more accomplished than all your fathers!”

To everyone commenting here, I’m more accomplished than all your fathers! — GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) November 10, 2022

This is not the first time Nota drags Emtee. In 2021, he dragged his lifestyle and said he was worried about his children’s safety.

“He’s a junky, he needs to get to rehab and get clean, sort out his life – he has kids to raise. My biggest fear is that Emtee’s kids would pick up Xanax, overdose and die. That’s my biggest fear. The same way Jub Jub’s son is caught taking his mother’s boyfriend’s weed to school” he claimed.

Nota went on to say that Emtee has been angry at him ever since he called his parents to intervene on his issues. “I actually care about the condition of the human being. The fans are obsessed with the object of their affection but they can’t see that being eMTee is killing Mthembeni… He’s been mad at me since I called his parents to come & intervene. Literally tried everything to show love!”

I actually care about the condition of the human being the fans are obsessed with the object of their affection but they can’t see that being eMTee is killing Mthembeni… He’s been mad at me since I called his parents to come & intervene. Literally tried everything to show love! https://t.co/e4CYWzs1jO

Text: ZALebs/ Image Cred: Twitter