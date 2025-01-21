Two former Varun Beverages employees allegedly stole US$305,790 from the Pepsi bottler through a scheme involving falsified sales records and misappropriated funds, the Harare Magistrates’ Court heard Monday.

Elvis Muzvidziwa, 33, a former driver, and Vitalis Masikati, 32, who worked as an assistant accountant, allegedly orchestrated the elaborate fraud between June 1 and July 6, 2023.

Prosecutors claim the duo instructed sales agents to sell beverages at a reduced price of US$6.50 per case instead of the official US$7.

The court heard that the company’s selling price was US$7 or equivalent in RTGS per case, but Sibanda and other salespersons had devised a plan to sell at US$6, 50 and give the proceeds to the accused persons who would then convert the money to RTGS and deposit into the company’s accounts.

Manipulating exchange rates, the funds were allegedly siphoned off, with fake figures totaling ZWL $1.83 billion being recorded in the accounts.

The fraud came to light during an external audit by Crowe Chartered Accountants.

Investigators later uncovered US$23,007 hidden in Muzvidziwa’s wardrobe and seized US$76,804 from Masikati’s residence.

The duo is also accused of using stolen funds to purchase a Toyota Hiace van and a Toyota Axio, collectively worth US$15,800.

Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that the case against the pair is bolstered by witness testimony.

On Monday, former salesperson Millicent Sithole testified that Muzvidziwa instructed her to sell beverages at discounted rates in US dollars, with assurances that he would balance her accounts.

“I was taught how to do the work by Muzvidziwa,” Sithole said. “Our relationship was good, and he would often drive me around to make deliveries.”

She added that Muzvidziwa had texted her on several occasions, confirming he had balanced her accounts and was awaiting US$ proceeds.

During cross-examination, the defense challenged Sithole’s evidence, asking for direct proof linking the accused to the alleged crime.

Both Muzvidziwa and Masikati deny the charges.

Kaseke revealed that four additional witnesses are expected to testify, adding weight to the prosecution’s case.

The trial, presided over by Harare regional magistrate Estere Chivasa, is set to continue.

