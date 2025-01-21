The Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested Wilbert Nyarugwe, on allegations of defrauding a local businessman of US$10 000.00.

Nyarugwe posed as a ZANU PF Central Committee member and promised to use his purported influence to resolve a ZIMRA seizure case but later disappeared with the funds.

It is alleged that in October 2024, the complainant, Douglas Muraza’s bus, Shassell Logistics was seized by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) in Masvingo during an operation against smuggling of goods.

Muraza engaged the accused, who posed as a ZANU PF Central Committee member with connections to ZIMRA Commissioner General, Regina Chinamasa.

The accused promised to secure the release of the bus and goods for a payment of US$10 000.00 allegedly to be handed over to Mrs Chinamasa who will facilitate the release at favourable terms.

The complainant instructed his wife to hand over US$10 000.00 to Nyarugwe but after the payment, Muraza received an official demand from ZIMRA for payment of ZWG893 529.59 duty plus 100 percent fine equivalent to duty, interest from the date of seizure and payment for storage charges.

Shocked by the amount demanded by ZIMRA, the complainant made efforts to reach out to Nyarugwe but he became evasive and eventually blocked the complainant and his wife.

Muraza reported the matter to ZACC leading to Nyarugwe’s arrest. He was found with fraudulent ZANU PF cards.

He is expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court on 22 January 2025 for initial remand.

