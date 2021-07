Embattled Chief Justice Luke Malaba has sworn-in Justice Mary Zimba-Dube as Judge President.

Dube who is a member of the Judicial Service Commission was appointed Judge President by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

She replaced Justice George Chiweshe who was promoted to the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, the High Court in May found Malaba to be in office illegally.

Malaba appealed against the ruling, since the appeal, he has been claiming to be the CJ, saying the appeal froze the ruling.

