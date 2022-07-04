Image: The Herald

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has called for the establishment of environmental courts to ensure people who are guilty of environmental offences receive proper sentences.

Currently, environmental offences are not being tried in specialised courts a situation which the watchdog thinks is not good enough.

Apparently, Zimbabwe is a hotbed for environmental offences due to rampant illegal mining, sand mining, unsanctioned hunting among others.

In some cases people are building on wetlands thereby disturbing the environment.

Meanwhile, there has been alleged high linked cartels disturbing the environment.

Communities in some mining areas have been complaining of serious environmental damages by companies.

Zwnews