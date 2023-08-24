The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has released more National Assembly (Parliamentary) results from the 2023 harmonised elections held on 23 -24 August.
MASVINGO PROVINCE
Chiredzi Central Constituency:
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Ropafadzo Makamure (12,342 votes) (winner)
ZANU PF candidate Frances Moyo (7,832 votes) (runner-up)
Independent candidate Gibson Hwende (676 votes).
Chiredzi West Constituency:
ZANU PF candidate Darlington Chiwa (winner) 15,054 votes,
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Machigere Nhamoinesu 6,554 votes.
Chiredzi East Constituency:
ZANU PF candidate Siyaki Mundungehama (duly elected with 14,265votes)
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Godfrey Maluleke (3,922 votes)
NCA candidate Vhurande Mahlupheo (262 votes).
HARARE PROVINCE
St Mary’s Constituency
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Mazhindu Brighton (Winner with 11,094 votes)
ZANU PF candidate Nobert Chinjika (runner-up 7,728 votes)
Another CCC candidate Freddy Michael Masarirevu (received 5,519 votes).
Chitungwiza South constituency:
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Maxwell Mavhunga (winner 10,145 votes).
Epworth South Constituency:
ZANU PF candidate Taedzwa Honour Mbofana (Winner 8,112 votes)
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Kudakwashe Blessed Chatambudza (Runner-up 6,645 votes)
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Didymus Bande (1,867 votes)
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Solomon Baramasimbe (1,314 votes)
MDC-T Mwabaya Preston (228 votes).
MIDLANDS PROVINCE
Gweru Urban constituency:
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Josiah Makombe (Winner: 12,450 votes.)
ZANU PF candidate Alex Mukwembi (Runner-up 5,422 votes.)
MDC-T candidate Brian Dube (672 votes)
Gokwe Central Constituency:
ZANU PF candidate Daveson Masvisvi (12,315 votes)
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Shava Hope (11,317 votes)
ZAPU candidate Richard Chitiyo (408 votes)
Independent Spencer Valentine Miyas 185 votes
BULAWAYO PROVINCE
Bulawayo North Constituency:
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Minenhle Ntandoyenkosi Gumede (Winner 10,260 Votes)
ZANU PF Candidate Nkadla Nkosana (Runner-up 2,679)
DOP candidate Sibonokuhle Khumalo (182 votes)
UZA candidate Frank Mhlanga (356 votes)
MASHONALAND WEST
Magunje Constituency:
ZANU PF Candidate Supa Monga (Winner 10,121 votes)
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Tonderai Kusemamuriwo (Runner-up 8,422 votes)
Independent candidate Gabriel Jasi (453 votes)
MASHONALAND EAST
Marondera East Constituency:
ZANU PF Candidate Vimbai Mutokonyi (Winner 15,221 Votes)
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Kizito Zhuwarara.