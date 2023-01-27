Angry patient throws ‘urine’ at Ekurhuleni clinic staff on lunch break

In the video the man complains about waiting for a long time to be assisted

THE VIDEO shows an angry man ranting at nurses about having breakfast while patients are standing outside in the blazing sun.

The nurses are not impressed. They carry on with their conversation, ignoring him as if he isn’t there.

BUT THEN HE GETS THEIR UNDIVIDED ATTENTION . . . BY SPLASHING MOROTO OVER THEIR FOOD AND FACES!

In a video taken at the Calcot Dlepu Clinic in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, on 20 January, a patient seems to have had enough.

In the video, the angry male patient can be heard talking to three nurses in the kitchen about the bad treatment of the patients.

The nurses don’t seem to care while he is complaining.

Calcot Dlepu Clinic in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni… nurses vs angry patient

But the video ends with him throwing a container of moroto over them, spoiling their breakfast as it spilled into their food and on their faces.

Nurses, soaked in moroto, which is human urine, apparently jumped up from the table and there was chaos!

Security had to be called.

A witness told Daily Sun the nurses went to the police station.

“We don’t know if a case was opened or not,” said the witness.

Daily Sun asked residents at houses near the clinic about the treatment they received there.

“In that clinic you sit until your bum is sore,” said a mother who often took her baby to the clinic. I don’t blame the guy who threw moroto at them. They deserved it.”

She said they wish nurses would learn to treat people with respect and not let them suffer.