ED’s sincerity ON sanctions questioned …as he invites more himself

ZwNews Chief Correspondent

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has come under fire for bragging about human rights abuses and murdering citizens, the same issues that have seen the international community, the European Union in particular, proposing not to be soft with the administration.

During the just ended African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, President Mnangagwa made calls for the lifting of sanctions that have been a thorn in the flesh for the country, however, his commitment in having them lifted is under threat after he bragged that he caused the killings of civilians who were protesting.

Mnangagwa recently told a ‘thank you’ rally in Mwenezi that he will again deploy the military to deal with those who would engage in protests in the future.

His utterances justified the killings and raping of civilians by the army, and remorselessly promised to deploy them again.

Meanwhile, some critics have questioned his commitment in calling for the removal of sanctions while doing and threatening to continue with the same abuses that attracted those sanctions.

Political analyst Elder Mabhunu says it is now clear that Mnangagwa doesn’t want sanctions lifted. “President Mnangagwa sounds as if he is out of his mind, one moment he calls for the lifting of sanctions, the next moment he promises to continue with human rights abuses.

“Where are his advisors?

“Maybe it is because of the he is not suffering as a result of the sanctions, because when he and his cronies get sick, they fly out to get best medical attention available, their children go to foreign schools. He does not care at all whether sanctions are lifted or not,” he lambasts.

Mabhunu adds that it has even since become a norm for the status quo to blame everything on sanctions, while at the same time inviting them by their evil deeds. He alleges that while the country is on its knees as a result of rampant corruption, the status quo has found a scapegoat in sanctions.

Apparently, Mnangagwa’s former advisor, who also played key role in the coup that brought Mnangagwa up, Christopher Mutsvangwa has called on the status quo not to blame their evil deeds on sanctions.

Speaking in a video clip, Mutsvangwa fumed that it was very bad to mismanage the country and hide behind sanctions, urging that if a leader can not get around the sanctions, he should surrender the leadership to a younger and competent generation.

Meanwhile, veteran journalist Hopewell Chin’ono in a twitter debate said while he does not support the sanctions imposed on the country that has caused untold suffering of the citizens, he also detest the actions that invite these punitive measures.

“…I hate sanctions and I also hate the things that attract them & I despise the people that behave in ways that attract sanctions. We all should do unless we are part of the rot,” he twitted.

Responding in relation to Mutsvangwa’s video the veteran journalist had twitted;

“I agree with my brother Chris that sanctions are an excuse used to cover up corruption & incompetence, other countries have used them to develop import substitution industries! Failing to navigate around them is a show of cluelesnes & incompetence. Even the President said it.”