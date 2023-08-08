Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has withdrawn from the presidential race citing uneven playing field.

According to analysts Mwonzora

Political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya says Mwonzora had been dining with President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa and now is crying foul.

“Well mukoma has legitimate points on his withdrawal but he has been dining and wining with ZANU PF after they gave him money, party HQ, Mps, senators, councillors. The money is coming to an end and was going be thoroughly humiliated. This withdrawal is self-serving.

He adds that Mwonzora knows that he has no support.

“Whether free, fair, credible or not, you were going to lose the presidential election Dhagi saka usanyepera kungwara ngwara. Either way you were going to lose.

“The masses were waiting to punish you big time. You have avoided the humiliation so that you continue with your lies,” he says.

Renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says:

“Zimbabwe’s bogus opposition leader Douglas Mwonzora has withdrawn from the August 23 elections citing election management irregularities.

“Although these irregularities exist, Mwonzora stood no chance at all in a free and fair election after selling out to ZANUPF and the regime.”

Mwonzora has been accused of being Mnangagwa’s agent tasked to destroy opposition parties especially Citizens Coalition for Change.

Zwnews