A well known ZANU PF apologist Kudzai Mutisi (pictured) has lambasted Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere over his 2030 statement.

Mutisi says the ED2030 agenda will fail because it is being run by bad communicators.

He writes:

The 2030ists will FAIL because the agenda is being fronted by Shallowheads.

Without good communicators, the whole thing will turn very ugly in the end.

So far they haven’t made a compelling argument for the extension, it’s still a VERY UNPOPULAR thing both inside & outside ZANU PF.

@HonJMuswereJnr can’t talk about Freedom of Expression while attacking the Churches for exercising their Freedom of Expression, that’s ridiculous.

The Churches said they were opposed to the proposed changes, 2030ists simply need to argue FOR the extension.

Put a solid argument WHY it’s important to implement the proposals.

The main beneficiary of that extension has publicly said he is not interested in staying in power beyond 2028, that’s what we know & we are guided by that.

The Churches are, at this point, in total agreement with the KNOWN position of the President. If Muswere is attacking the Churches for having the same views as the President, then he is actually attacking the President.

Most importantly, you can’t say the MPs are REPRESENTING THE PEOPLE on this matter, NOT AT ALL. MPs can’t represent the people’s voice on this matter BECAUSE it was NOT PART OF ZANU PF’s campaign promises.

No one voted for an MP based on removing term limits, NONE. The elected representatives were given a mandate based on their Campaign promises & that didn’t include the term limits issue.

At this point, 2030ists are selling rotten fish, there are no buyers for this thing. It’s just a few of us publicly speaking against the idea, but there is an overwhelming SILENT MAJORITY against it.

Without convincing them to buy into this, the whole thing will explode in a terrible manner and consume a lot of people.

There is simply no appetite for an overstaying president, not at this point in time.

It’s even made worse by the lacklustre performance of current Ministers, they don’t deserve any extension at all.

Muswere wants more time to do what exactly? To write these dumb statements?