By Stanley Goreraza: COWARD Chiwenga needs the Army, ZACC, the Herald and ZBC to fight his war with his estranged wife. Munhu airowha na Joycline! I wager he stands no chance against Marry in a one on one fist fight. Anoziva kuti ndo tsikwa saka he needs soldiers, state media, and law enforcement to do his fighting. Mnangagwa is better anotizira hake muchibage kana Auxillia atsamwa. Anozviziva ED kuti ndino putistswa nemu former CIO uya.
I can’t tell you how happy I am over a high judge’s condemnation of Chiwenga for abusing his office and power through using the Army to settle his personal problems with his wife. Chiwenga illegally, immorally and unethically instructed ZACC to spontaneously arrest his wife, then instructed State media to drop the Chiwenga name when mentioning his wife.
Army boss or Vice President, it remains illegal and abusive for Chiwenga to enlist the Army for private reasons. He has been doing this for as long as can be remembered. Chiwenga uses Army Engineers, Builders, Carpenters, Electricians, Plumbers, to work on his farms, homes and businesses, at the 100% expense of the tax payer. That itself is concentrated corruption.
Mukuru(ED) is no different. As I write this he has state security guarding his many mistresses, including a girl his renting a house for in Belvedere and believe me when I say she is just a girl.
This isn’t leadership. We have no national leadership. I can believe a local prophet who stated that “chigaro chemu Zimbabwe chiri kudenga. Hachina akagara”