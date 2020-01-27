By Stanley Goreraza: COWARD Chiwenga needs the Army, ZACC, the Herald and ZBC to fight his war with his estranged wife. Munhu airowha na Joycline! I wager he stands no chance against Marry in a one on one fist fight. Anoziva kuti ndo tsikwa saka he needs soldiers, state media, and law enforcement to do his fighting. Mnangagwa is better anotizira hake muchibage kana Auxillia atsamwa. Anozviziva ED kuti ndino putistswa nemu former CIO uya.

I can’t tell you how happy I am over a high judge’s condemnation of Chiwenga for abusing his office and power through using the Army to settle his personal problems with his wife. Chiwenga illegally, immorally and unethically instructed ZACC to spontaneously arrest his wife, then instructed State media to drop the Chiwenga name when mentioning his wife.