President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has urged Zimbabweans to vote for women and men with vision and passion to serve in public office, ahead of harmonised elections to be held next year.

Mnangagwa said this while officiating at the burial of Harare Metropolitan Provincial Minister Oliver Chidawu, who succumbed to cardiac arrest, at the age of 68, last Tuesday morning.

Addressing mourners and party supporters who thronged the National Heroes Acre Monday morning, Mnangagwa said:

“In the passing of Engineer Chidawu, the nation has been robbed of a practical, intelligent and unassuming business man.”

Mnangagwa said Chidawu did not only build a vast business empire but contributed immensely to the development of the Second Republic. Cde Chidawu had an ability to implement policies in govt and in his business empire

“In the 2023 Harmonised elections residents must vote for women and men with vision and passion to serve in public office. The current rot in the Harare City Council must end,” he added.

more details to follow…

Zwnews