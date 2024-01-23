Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume says President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is not a listening leader as he claims to be.

He says Mnangagwa is fearful and spends most of his time hiding from the people avoiding answering their questions.

“@nickmangwana I asked questions that you have failed to answer because you cannot.

“@edmnangagwa is not a listening president. He is a fearful president.

“That’s why he is always hiding. We are sick of it. He needs man up and face the people. We have questions.”

Zwnews