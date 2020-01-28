BULAWAYO: ZRP police officers are hunting for thieves who broke into one of First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa’s vehicles in Bulawayo at the weekend.

The First Lady visited different parts of Matabeleland last week handing over donations.

Police sources said the thieves broke into the vehicle while it was parked in the Central Business District.

“The car was driven by one of the First Lady’s aides, he parked it in the CBD and got into a popular restaurant to have lunch,” said the police source. “When he came out, the car had been broken into and the thieves stole a number of things including clothes and some documents.”

Byo 24 news