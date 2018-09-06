ED Mnangagwa returns from China… Set to announce new “powerful” Cabinet

HARARE: President Emmerson Mnangagwa has returned home from Beijing, China, where he attended the Forum on China-Africa Relations (FOCAC) summit and is now expected to announce his new cabinet anytime soon.

The President met Chinese and international investors and he is on record encouraging investors to visit Zimbabwe to get first-hand experience of the limitless investment and business opportunities and an insight into areas they would want the government to address.

Mnangagwa is expected to appoint a new cabinet any time from now.

A number of names have already been mentioned.

Mnangagwa who hinted that he would wield the axe on underperforming ministers soon after the watershed polls is expected to “reassign many bigwigs” to the party’s headquarters, in bid to strengthen and breathe new life into government with a powerful and robust Cabinet.

Sources say the ruling party is set to adopt a modus operandi that would give it more powers than the government.

The planned model was likely to be similar to that of the ANC and the Chinese Communist Party.

Zanu PF was left broken and divided following succession fights that rocked the party in the last days of Mugabe.