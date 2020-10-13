PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa (ED) has launched the Visit Zimbabwe promotion campaign leveraging on sport and tourism which will see the country returning to its glory days as the premier destination of choice.

Mnangagwa this Tuesday launched the Visit Zimbabwe promotion campaign which will see the National cricket team donning kits inscribed “visit Zimbabwe a world of wonders”.

Of importance is the fact that national cricket team’s matches during the limited overs tour of Pakistan which gets underway at the end of this month and future engagements will be watched by millions across the globe hence the campaign is jointly spearheaded by the Chevrons and the Zimbabwe tourism authority.

President Mnangagwa said the tourism sector has a critical role to play in the attainment of vision 2030.

He also said plans are underway to speed up the resuscitation of the Air Zimbabwe and attract other airlines into the country.

The president further implored the Media and Zimbabweans including those based outside the country to play their part in promoting the brand positively.

He also wished the chevrons success during their tour of Pakistan.

Kyle Jarvis who stood in for Chevrons Captain Chamu Chibhabha and Women national cricket team Captain Maryanne Musona presented members of the presidium with replica jerseys at a colourful launch ceremony Held at state house this Tuesday evening.

The Chevrons will take on Pakistan in three One Day International matches from the 30th of this month to the 3rd of November before shifting focus to another three, T-20 matches from the 7th to the 11th of next month.

The matches will be watched by a global audience hence the timely move to market destination Zimbabwe through the national cricket team.

-ZBC

Like 224 Dislike 28

96496

0

0

cookie-check

ED launches ‘Visit Zim campaign’ implores Zimbabweans, in Diaspora to promote the brand positively

no