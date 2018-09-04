ED hires private jet to fly Grace Mugabe for the funeral of her mother Mbuya Marufu

President Emmerson Mnangagwa hired a private jet for Grace Mugabe’s return journey from Singapore to Harare following the death of her mother Gogo Idah Marufu, a NFP official has revealed.

In a sign of thawing relations between Mnangagwa and the family he vanquished in a military coup last November, the Zanu PF leader recently expressed his “sadness” and “sorrow” following the death of Robert Mugabe’s mother-in-law.

Idah Marufu(83) died at the Trauma Centre in Borrowdale on Friday morning last week.

She will be buried this week at the family’s Chivhu homestead.

Meanwhile, Jealousy Mawarire, the spokesperson for the opposition National Patriotic Front (NPF) and the Mugabe family went online to confirm the development and thank ED Mnangagwa for his kindness.

Said Mawarire: