Mnangagwa creates WhatsApp group, reveals his mobile number

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has created a ‘whatsapp’ broadcast list upscalling his commitments to connect with Zimbabwe’s young people via social media.

President Mnangagwa said the whatsapp platform will make him connect with the people.

Indeed dialogue is the key word and President Mnangagwa is going all the way to ensure that he keeps the communication lines open.

Many Whatsapp users could not believe it when they first heard the President inviting all those who are interested to join his broadcast list.

While acknowledging the non-stop traffic on most social media platforms, President Mnangagwa is optimistic the whatsapp broadcast list will help him connect with the people.

In order to join the broadcast list one simply saves the President’s number, 077 691 0469, and then sends a message requesting to be added onto the list.

President Mnangagwa is already on twitter and Facebook and he has been using the platforms to inform the people on his government’s thrust and vision. state media