Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications giant, Econet Wireless has announced that it will soon review its voice, sms and data tariffs.

In a notice to its subscribers, Econet Wireless says the review is with effect from 21 October 2021.

Apparently, before this review, Econet was charging ZW$2030 for 8GB, ZW$3120 for 15GB, ZW$4350 for 25GB and ZW$6240 for 50GB of data respectively.

Meanwhile, the hiking of data bundles have in recent times gotten many Zimbabweans worried, as they work online under the new normal.

Zwnews