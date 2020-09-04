One of Zimbabwe’s leading mobile operator by subscriber base, Econet Wireless has hiked it’s voice tariff to ZWL$0.10 per second.

And data has reviewed to ZWL$1.26 per MB, this is with effect from Monday 7 September 2020.

This follows after receiving the go-ahead from the industry regulator early this month.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) approved data bundle price increases of up to 190 percent in early August, but reports say Econet only implemented an increase of about half the approved percent at the time.

Econet said the latest adjustment was in response to rising inflation, local currency devaluation and increasing network input costs.

Zimbabwe’s annual inflation rose to a 10-year high of 837 percent in July, up from 737 percent in June, after prices of goods and services went up due to the impact of drought, foreign currency shortages and the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“We remain committed to deliver the best quality data services and the best value for money for our customers,” Econet said, stressing the need to continue investing in infrastructure to keep maintain quality of service.

According to the new data bundle tariffs, Econet subscribers will now be paying $13 for a daily 20 megabyte (MB) data bundle up, from $8, while 100MB of monthly data bundles have been adjusted from $42 toL$67. Econet’s monthly 8G private Wi-Fi bundle will now cost $960 from $600.