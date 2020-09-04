Financial intelligence expert Nkosinathi Ncube has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer at the Zimbabwe National Roads Adminstration, replacing Engineer Nancy Masiyiwa-Chamisa who was fired in 2019.

Announcing the latest appointment yesterday, Zinara board chairman Engineer Michael Madanha said Ncube assumed the reins at his new deployment this week Tuesday.

Before Ncube was appointed, the board’s Administration and human resources director, Gilfern Moyo, was working on an acting capacity as the Zinara CEO. Moyo is credited for making significant headway towards building a positive image following several months of negative media onslaught.

Speaking glowingly of the new CEO, Eng Madanha said Ncube’s appointment was appropriate as he was highly skilled in technological innovations needed to drive Zinara’s agenda given his vast experience that spanned over 22 years in the banking and telecoms industry.

“As a board, we said Zinara should now stick to its core mandate of fixing, collecting, disbursing and managing the use of road user fees,” said Eng Madanha.

“We now have an expert with unparalleled skills and experience in technological innovations that we think will help Zinara to increase its road user fees collection efforts. Mr Ncube is bringing rich and relevant experience from all the three mobile networks in the country to Zinara after he had worked for Econet Wireless, Telecel Zimbabwe and NetOne at senior executive level,” he said.

Eng Madanha said Ncube was also instrumental in the setting up of EcoCash, Telecash and also reviving the OneMoney mobile money platform run by NetOne.

He added:

“Our key goal through the coming in of Mr Ncube is to ensure that Zinara is techno savvy, focus on collections and disbursements using modern technologies and more importantly serving the public. We want to clean the Zinara brand to ensure that it meets world class standards.”

He further added that Ncube’s appointment will be instrumental in forging partnerships between Zinara and other stakeholders such as local authorities and other companies involved infrastructural development.

In his welcome remarks, Ncube said as a team, they wanted to make sure that Zinara becomes a reputable brand to reckon with and in the process, lessen the burden for motorists using the country’s roads.

state media

Additional Reporting: Zwnews